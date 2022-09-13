Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Sep 13, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross Country9/16 Rio invite, 4:30 p.m.9/20 @ Baraboo Invite, 5 p.m.Football9/16 Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.9/23 @ Mauston, 7 p.m.Boys soccer9/19 Lodi, 7 p.m.9/20 Reedsburg, 7 p.m.9/22 @ Oregon triangular, 7 p.m.Volleyball9/20 @ Lodi, 6:45 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Cross country: Puma girls, boys both take second in Poynette Invite's small divisions Football: Pumas overcome mistakes to win South Central opener Volleyball: Poynette falls to Luther Prep 3-0 Cross country: Poynette runners top Division 3 schools at Cam-Rock Invite Game of the Week: Poynette heads to Wautoma Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin