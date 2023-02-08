Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball2/14 Watertown Luther Prep 7:30 p.m.2/17 Columbus 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball2/10 @ Columbus 7:30 p.m.2/13 @ Adams-Friendship 7 p.m.2/16 Lakeside Lutheran 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey2/10 Ashland (Wis. Dells) 7 p.m.Ice Age Nordic Skiing2/10-12 State Meet, Cable TBDWrestling2/11 @ WIAA reg., Random Lake 9:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Game of the week: Lodi, Poynette renew boys’ basketball rivalry Poynette school staff get suicide prevention training Wrestling: Poynette takes sixth at Deerfield Scramble Wholeistic Healing Wellness Clinic closes shop after one year in Poynette, owner charts path forward Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin