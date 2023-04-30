Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball5/5 Portage 7 p.m.5/9 @ Columbus 5 p.m.5/11 Randolph 5 p.m.5/12 Columbus 5 p.m.Girls soccer5/5 @ Oregon Triangular 7 p.m.5/8 @ Berlin Triangular 4:45 p.m.5/9 Waunakee 6 p.m.5/12 @ Sauk Prairie Triangular 7 p.m.Softball5/5 @ Watertown Luther Prep 4:30 p.m.5/6 Poynette Quadrangular 10 a.m.5/9 Lodi 3:30 p.m.5/12 Lake Mills 5 p.m.Track and Field5/5 @ Edgerton Invite 4 p.m.5/11 Poynette Invite 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Softball: Lowenberg fans 10, tosses two hitter in win at Lake Mills Baseball: Pumas stage huge rally to down Westfield Track and field: Pumas record many lifetime, season-best performances at Waterloo Girls soccer: United drops a pair of matches Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!