Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule

Baseball
5/30 @ WIAA regionals TBD

Girls soccer
5/30 @ Reedsburg 5 p.m.

Softball
5/30 @ WIAA sectionals TBD

Track and Field
6/2-3 @ WIAA state, UW-La Crosse TBD