Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule
Aug 15, 2022

Football
8/26 @ Pardeeville, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer
8/23 @ Mauston triangular, 5 p.m.
8/25 Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Volleyball
8/25 Poynette Quad, 4 p.m.