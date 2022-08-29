Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Aug 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross Country9/8 Poynette invite, 4:15 p.m.Football9/2 @ Princeton, 7 p.m.9/9 @ Wautoma, 7 p.m.Boys soccer9/6 DeForest, 7 p.m.9/8 @ Baraboo triangular, 7 p.m.Volleyball9/6 @ Lake Mills, 6:45 p.m.9/8 Watertown Luther Prep, 6:45 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Pumas lose gridiron opener to Cambria-Friesland Three interceptions, big pass plays help Pumas earn first football win in 2022 New coach, young players to lead Poynette volleyball in 2022 Poynette Public Library prepares for fall shift after strong turnout for summer literacy programs Poynette man charged with misdemeanor following gunshot injury to young girl Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin