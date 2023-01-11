Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball1/14 New Glarus 7:30 p.m.1/17 Lake Mills 7:30 p.m.1/20 @ Columbus 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball1/13 Columbus 7:30 p.m.1/19 @ Lakeside Lutheran 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey1/17 @ Monona Grove 7:30 p.m.1/20 @ Milton 7:45 p.m.Ice Age Nordic Skiing1/17 City Meet #3 Elver Park TBDWrestling1/17 @ Waterloo duals 5 p.m.1/20 Poynette Invite 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette students compete in Noetic Math Contest Poynette FFA’s Jan. 6 Teddy Bear Toss to benefit children’s hospital Poynette girls basketball: Pumas on a seven-game winning streak Poynette basketball: Puma boys crush Brodhead; girls get past Mauston Game of the week: Pumas, Blue Devils renew boys' basketball rivalry Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!