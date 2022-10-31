Poynette Winter Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Oct 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball11/29 @ Adams-Friendship 7 p.m.12/6 Portage 7:30 p.m.12/9 New Glarus 7:30 p.m.12/10 Aquinas 7:30 p.m.12/13 @ Deerfield 7:15 p.m.12/15 Waterloo 7:30 p.m.12/17 @ Randolph 3 p.m.12/19 @ Marshall 7:30 p.m.12/22 @ Brodhead 7 p.m.1/3 Baraboo 7:30 p.m.1/6 Lodi 7:30 p.m.1/9 @ Belleville 7:30 p.m.1/12 @ Watertown Luth. Prep 7:30 p.m.1/17 Lake Mills 7:30 p.m.1/20 @ Columbus 7:30 p.m.1/24 Wisconsin Heights 7:30 p.m.1/26 Lakeside Lutheran 7:30 p.m.1/31 Cambridge 7:30 p.m.2/3 @ Lodi 7:30 p.m.2/6 @ Pardeeville 7:15 p.m.2/9 @ Lake Mills 7:30 p.m.2/14 Watertown Luth. Prep 7:30 p.m.2/17 Columbus 7:30 p.m.2/23 @ Lakeside Lutheran 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball11/15 @ Brodhead 7 p.m.11/18 Wisconsin Dells 7:30 p.m.11/22 @ Deerfield 7:15 p.m.11/29 Portage 7:30 p.m.12/1 Cambridge 7:30 p.m.12/6 @ Waterloo 7:30 p.m.12/8 @ Wisconsin Heights 7:30 p.m.12/13 Belleville 7:30 p.m.12/16 @ Lodi 7:30 p.m.12/20 @ Mauston 7 p.m.12/28 @ Rio Classic 1 p.m.1/3 Baraboo 6 p.m.1/5 @ Lake Mills 7:30 p.m.1/10 Watertown Luth. Prep 7:30 p.m.1/13 Columbus 7:30 p.m.1/19 @ Lakeside Lutheran 7:30 p.m.1/24 @ Marshall 7:30 p.m.1/27 Lodi 7:30 p.m.2/2 @ Watertown Luth. Prep 7:30 p.m.2/7 Lake Mills 7:30 p.m.2/10 @ Columbus 7:30 p.m.2/13 @ Adams-Friendship 7 p.m.2/16 Lakeside Lutheran 7:30 p.m.Wrestling12/3 @ Royall Invite 9:30 a.m.12/29-30 @ UW-Whitewater Classic 9:30 a.m.1/7 @ Sauk Prairie Invite 9:15 a.m.1/12 @ Lodi 5 p.m.1/17 @ Waterloo 6 p.m.1/20 Poynette invite 4 p.m.1/28 @ Deerfield 9:30 a.m.2/4 @ Conf. Meet, Waterloo 9:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Cross country: Crawford headed to state, Puma girls third at Albany Sectional Poynette Chamber hosts downtown trick-or-treat Football: Pumas lose to Wisconsin Dells in season finale Poynette Police Chief receives commendation for saving life Cross country: Puma girls third at conference meet Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin