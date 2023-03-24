The defending WIAA Division 3 state champions are back for more in 2023.
With seven starters back from a team that topped the Capitol North Conference and won the sixth state title in program history, the Poynette softball team has designs on repeating and bringing home a seventh.
First thing’s first, though. The Pumas want to take care of business in conference play.
“The Pumas should compete for the Capital North again this season,” said Matt Ramberg, head coach for Poynette. “We have seven returning starters and will have 2 spots to fill from graduation. To reach our goals we will need to play as a team and work hard in practice.”
In 2022, Poynette went 21-5 overall, including an 8-2 mark in conference play that was good enough for a league title. It’s been a good two-year run for Ramberg, who’s gone 41-10 in his time with the Pumas.
Two letterwinners – Ashia Meister and Abby Klink – are gone from last year’s squad. Both were key contributors. The cupboard remains full, however, as Laken Wagner, Holly Lowenberg, Brooke Steinhorst, Ally Ripp, Emma and Grace Gavinski, Morgan Gunderson and Kassidy McCaffery are returning starters.
One of the best pitchers in the state, Lowenberg was dominant in the circle, throwing a perfect game in a win over Lodi last year to go along with a no-hitter against Watertown Luther Prep where she struck out 18 batters. She also fanned 17 batters in a win over St. Mary’s Springs Academy.
In an even more pressure-packed moment, Lowenberg blasted a home run in the bottom of the ninth in a 1-0 victory over Cambridge in the sectional semifinals that kept the Pumas’ state title hopes alive. Lowenberg, who also ripped a two-run double in the state championship game and homered against Jefferson in a battle of state hopefuls during the regular season, is headed to Bryant & Stratton to play college softball.
“Pitching is strong for us again this season,” said Ramberg. “We have four pitchers on varsity that are very good on the mound. They all will get pitching time this season.”
Teammate Brooke Steinhorst also plans on playing at the collegiate level, as she will be attending Madison College. She went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in the Pumas’ 10-0 state semifinal blanking of Wautoma in the state semifinals.
A veteran-heavy lineup could get a boost from a newcomer.
“Addison Mackey is coming up as a freshman and will get varsity time,” said Ramberg. “She is a speedy runner with a good eye for the ball at the plate.”
It won’t be easy for the Pumas to hold onto the Capitol North title.
“We will have a good competitive conference, with what I believe four teams fighting to be at top at the end of the season,” said Ramberg. “Should make for some fun conference games for the spectators.”
Who is the conference favorite?
“Not sure there is one,” said Ramberg. “Columbus and Lake Mills will again be a tough team to play, but Lakeside may also be a team to watch.”