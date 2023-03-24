State champs look to repeat

The Poynette softball team celebrated the sixth state title in program history at Goodman Diamond in Madison last season. The Pumas return seven starters from that team in 2023.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Saager

The defending WIAA Division 3 state champions are back for more in 2023.

With seven starters back from a team that topped the Capitol North Conference and won the sixth state title in program history, the Poynette softball team has designs on repeating and bringing home a seventh.