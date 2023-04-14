Softball: Lodi blasts Lakeside Lutheran Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 14, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save POYNETTE -- Holly Lowenberg and Brooke Steinhorst combined to strike out 10 in a five-inning no-hitter as host Poynette topped Lakeside Lutheran 10-0 in a Capitol North softball game on Thursday.The defending state champion Pumas scored five runs apiece in the second and third innings. Megan Gunderson and Brooke Steinhorst drove in three runs apiece.Lowenberg started and earned the victory, striking out nine in four innings. Steinhorst worked a 1-2-3 fifth to end it."We struggled against some really good pitching," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. "Poynette hit the ball well too."POYNETTE 11, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0 (5)Lakeside 000 00 -- 0 0 4Poynette 155 0x -- 11 9 0Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Cook L; 4-9-11-9-4-4; P: Lowenberg W; 4-0-0-0-9-0; Steinhorst 1-0-0-0-1-0.Leading hitters -- P: Gunderson 2x2, Steinhorst 2x3, Lowenberg 2x3 (2 2B), Wagner 2x2 (2B) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATED: Poynette tops SPASH in battle of state softball powerhouses Baseball: Pumas edged by Wisconsin Heights Softball: Lowenberg amasses 28 strikeouts as Pumas go to 2-0 Softball: Loaded Pumas look to repeat as state, Capitol North Conference champs Game of the week: DeForest takes on Portage/Poynette co-op in girls' soccer Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!