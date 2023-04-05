The defending Division 3 state champion Poynette softball team has picked up right where it left off.
After opening the season with a 3-1 win over River Valley on Thursday, March 30, the Pumas rolled to a 9-0 non-conference home victory over Iola-Scandinavia on Monday, April 3 at the Diamond of Champions.
Scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning, Poynette took control right from the start against the Thunderbirds, who entered the contest 2-1 after an early road trip to Florida.
Morgan Gunderson ignited Poynette’s first-inning explosion, as she doubled and scored on a two-bagger by Holly Lowenberg. Emma Gavinski drew a walk after a groundout. Laken Wagner plated her with an RBI single, followed by a run-scoring single by Grace Gavinski.
Maggie Steinhorst smacked a ball to rightfield that was fumbled. Alli Ripp singled, as errors led to Addison Mackey and Gunderson getting on. The inning ended with a groundout, with the Pumas having scored six runs on five hits and two errors.
In the pitcher’s circle, Lowenberg fanned 14 through six innings, facing the minimum number of batters in getting the win. Kassidy McCaffery pitched the seventh. An error broke up the perfect game, before McCaffery got the final two outs.
Wagner also ripped a two-out double in the second, although she was stranded. In the third, Steinhorst singled to open the inning, as Ripp followed with a base hit. Mackey laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners over. On a ball hit to third by Gunderson, Steinhorst was thrown out at the plate.
Three insurance runs were plated in the sixth, as three straight doubles by Mackey, Gunderson and Lowenberg drove in a pair of runs. Wagner’s RBI single finished the scoring. The Pumas a scheduled to play Stevens Point on Thursday at Diamond of Champions at Poynette High School.
Poynette 3, River Valley 1
Lowenberg, the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 3 Pitcher/Player of the Year for 2022, struck out 14 to lead the Pumas.
On a cold day, Brooke Steinhorst doubled in the first inning, as Lowenberg tripled to score Steinhorst and came home on a McCaffery home run.
Mackey went 2-for-4 to lead Poynette offensively, while Lowenberg limited River Valley to four hits.