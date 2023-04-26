Poynette's Brooke Steinhorst comes around from second base to score on a single by Laken Wagner during the third inning of a Capitol North game versus Lake Mills at Rotary Park on Tuesday. The Pumas won 3-1 to remain unbeaten in conference games.
LAKE MILLS -- Holly Lowenberg tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Poynette topped host Lake Mills 3-1 in Capitol North softball on Tuesday.
The defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Pumas backed Lowenberg with three runs in the first three frames. Poynette scored on an error in the first, adding two more runs -- both with two away -- in the third. Laken Wagner singled in a run and Maggie Steinhorst lined a double to center, which made it 3-0.
In the Lake Mills seventh, Taylor Wollin led off the inning by reaching via error. Ava Kleinfeldt then singled to put runners on the corners with no away. Emily Wollin's sacrifice bunt scored a run and resulted in the inning's first out. Poynette recorded a double play to end the game as Mads Sherry flew out to center field, where Gavin Gavinski threw out Lake Mills' baserunner for failing to tag up at second.
Kleinfeldt pitched 3 2/3 innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts in relief for the L-Cats (5-4, 2-3 in conference). Starter Avery Chilson took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.