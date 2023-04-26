Coming home
Poynette's Brooke Steinhorst comes around from second base to score on a single by Laken Wagner during the third inning of a Capitol North game versus Lake Mills at Rotary Park on Tuesday. The Pumas won 3-1 to remain unbeaten in conference games.

 Photo by Nate Gilbert

LAKE MILLS -- Holly Lowenberg tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Poynette topped host Lake Mills 3-1 in Capitol North softball on Tuesday.

The defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Pumas backed Lowenberg with three runs in the first three frames. Poynette scored on an error in the first, adding two more runs -- both with two away -- in the third. Laken Wagner singled in a run and Maggie Steinhorst lined a double to center, which made it 3-0.