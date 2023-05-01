In the race for the Capitol North Conference softball crown, Poynette has taken control.
Crucial wins over Columbus and Lake Mills last week put the Pumas – ranked No. 1 in Division 3 – in charge. Poynette is still unbeaten in league play, sitting atop the Capitol North at 5-0. The Pumas are 13-1 overall.
Against the L-Cats on Tuesday, April 25. Holly Lowenberg had a no-hitter going through six frames and finished with a two-hitter in a 3-1 victory, after pitching out of a jam in the seventh.
Morgan Gunderson scored a run in the first inning, taking advantage of two wild pitches and a Lake Mills error.
In the third inning, Laken Wagner singled in Brooke Steinhorst, and after an Emma Gavinski single, Maggie Steinhorst delivered a run-scoring single to make it 3-0.
The Pumas secured a season sweep over Columbus by beating the Cardinals 4-0 on the Diamond of Champions, as Lowenberg led off the second inning with a solo home run. Kassidy McCaffery followed with a single up the middle and took second on an error that allowed Wagner to reach base. Emma Gavinski singled, but McCaffery was thrown out at the plate.
Columbus threatened in the top of the fourth, but Lowenberg struck out three to quell the uprising. Poynette added another two runs in its half of the inning, as Addison Mackey led off with a bunt single and stole second. Mackey scored on an RBI double by Brooke Steinhorst, who was brought home by a McCaffery single.
Mackey singled in the fifth, swiped second again and scored on a Lowenberg single.
Meanwhile, Lowenberg was mowing down the Cardinals, as she finished with 18 strikeouts, allowing only two hits.
On Saturday, Poynette took part in the Portage Invitational, where the Pumas downed Waterford 7-2. Along with pitching a two-hitter and notching 11 strikeouts, Lowenberg went 2-for-3 at the plate, with a double.
In the game, Lowenberg reached 500 strikeouts for her career.
A three-run double by Gunderson in third broke the game open, as McCaffery had an RBI single in the frame. A sacrifice fly by Wagner in the fifth scored the seventh run.
Poynette made the most of its six hits, as Lowenberg had two, to go with doubles by Gunderson and Emma Gavinski. McCaffery also had a hit.
Brooke Steinhorst took over for Lowenberg in the pitcher’s circle against Merrill, as the Pumas blanked the Blue Jays 5-0. Steinhorst fanned six batters and gave up five hits. Mackey opened the scoring, with Poynette getting singles by Gunderson and Brooke Steinhorst and a two-run double by Lowenberg to score runs.
In the sixth, Wagner doubled, took third on a sacrifice bunt by Peyton Syvrud and scored on a sacrifice fly by Emma Gavinski. Singles by Grace Gavinski and McCaffery led to a run in the seventh.
Mackey, McCaffery and Brooke Steinhorst had two hits apiece, while Maggie Steinhorst, Gunderson, Wagner, Lowenberg and Grace Gavinski alslo had hits.