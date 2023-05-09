In a battle of the two top softball teams in the Capitol Conference, defending state champion Poynette came out on top, winning 5-0 on Thursday over Marshall, as Holly Lowenberg struck out 14 batters and pitched a two-hit shutout.
The Pumas’ star pitcher, who recently eclipsed 500 strikeouts for her career, kept the Cardinals under wraps, retiring the order five times.
After threatening to score in the first two innings, Poynette broke through in third, as Grace Gavinski doubled Addison Mackey moved her over with a bunt single. Brooke Steinhorst hit a bases-clearing triple and scored on a deep sacrifice fly by Lowenberg.
Poynette kept the line moving, as Laken Wagner singled after Kassidy McCaffery walked. Following a groundout, sophomore catcher Emma Gavinski smacked an RBI single.
The Pumas added another run in the fifth, as Grace Gavinski singled and later scored on a Lowenberg RBI double.
Going 2-for-3 with a double, Grace Gavinski led the way at the plate, while Morgan Gunderson went 2-for-3.
Marshall still leads the Capitol South with a 5-0 record and a 10-2 overall mark, while Poynette – the top-ranked team in Division 3, according to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/WSN Coaches Poll – is now 18-1 overall and 7-0 in the Capitol North. Marshall entered the game ranked No. 6 in the state by the WFSCA/WSN Coaches Poll.
The Pumas are slated to play at Watertown Luther Prep this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
Poynette 11, Lakeside Lutheran 1
Lowenberg struck out nine in four innings of one-hit ball and top-ranked Poynette stayed unbeaten in the Capitol North by topping host Lakeside Lutheran 11-1 in six innings on Tuesday.
The Pumas (14-1, 6-0 in conference) scored five times on five hits in the second before pushing across five more runs in the sixth.
Kassidy McCaffery had three hits and Emma Gavinski drove in three runs for Poynette.
Kieghtan Rank, who allowed seven earned on 13 hits in six frames, took the loss for the Warriors (7-5, 3-4).
Poynette 9, Watertown Luther Prep 0
By virtue of the Pumas’ victory, Poynette wrapped up its second consecutive Capitol North title and 29th league championship overall, as pitchers Brooke Steinhorst and Morgan Gunderson blanked the Phoenix.
Steinhorst fanned four and gave up three hits in four innings of work, as Gunderson allowed only one hit and struck out four over three innings.
McCaffery went 2-for-3 with a double, while Wagner finished 2-for-4 and had a two-bagger, with Emma Gavinski going 2-for-4. Brooke Steinhorst, Mackey and Grace Gavinski all had hits.
Poynette Invitational
The Pumas beat Wilmot and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau by a combined 21-1. They took five innings to take care of Wilmot 10-0, as errors led to a big inning in the third, with Brooke Steinhorst and Lowenberg hitting a double and a single, respectively.
A bases-clearing gap liner by Wagner was the key blow for Poynette in the fourth, and Brooke Steinhorst doubled in the Gavinski twins in the fifth, before Lowenberg homered.
Lowenberg tossed four innings to get the win, allowing two hits and striking out eight. McCaffery pitched a scoreless fifth, fanning two.
Against GET, Poynette exploded for five runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to pull away, racking up 14 hits in the process.
McCaffery went 4-for-4, scoring two runs and driving in a pair. Brooke Steinhorst, Mackey, Lowenberg and Gunderson all had two hits for Poynette, as Gunderson had a pair of doubles, Mackey hit a triple and McCaffery cracked a home run.
Brooke Steinhorst pitched six innings to get the win, finishing with nine strikeouts and walking only two.
Lodi
The Blue Devils now sit at 9-10 overall, with a 2-7 record in Capitol North Conference play.
On Tuesday, May 2, Lodi was edged by Columbus 2-1, as Vivian Beld had the Blue Devils’ lone RBI. Elise Krumpen, Mackenzie Christofferson and Rowan Skarda had one hit each. Bailey Stark pitched, going six innings and striking out three, while giving up six hits.
Two days later, Lodi lost another one-run game, with Lakeside Lutheran pulling out an 8-7 conference victory. Christofferson went 4-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Blue Devils, as Skarda and Marah Lane both went 2-for-4. Lane scored two runs and had an RBI, while Skarka scored a run and drove in one run. Lane, Kaylan Warren and Christofferson all had doubles.
Lodi also defeated Fennimore and dropped a pair to rival Poynette on Tuesday, May 9. No details for Lodi from those games were available.