Lake Mills' softball team pulled off a 6-4 upset over No. 1-ranked Poynette on the road to conclude Capitol North play Friday, May 12.
"This was a nice program win and a statement win for our girls," Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said of knocking off the defending state champion Pumas. "We had a great test against a great team and passed with flying colors."
All six of the L-Cats' runs came with two outs, including Ava Kleinfeldt's two-run single in the first and Belle Topel's solo homer run to left in the second.
"Our bats were very aggressive and our pitch selection was very good," Clift said. "Tony Gwynn used to say the best way to increase your batting average is to swing at good pitches.
"Belle is a very powerful hitter. The majority of her career home runs, when they leave the bat, you know it's going to be a home run. Hits like that are energizing and motivate the other girls."
The Capitol North champion Pumas (20-2, 9-1 in conference) tied it up in the third on a two-run inside the park home run by Gracie Gavinski and two-out run-scoring grounder by Kassidy McCaffery.
The 10th-ranked L-Cats grabbed the lead for good, 4-3, on Lily Doerr's RBI double to center in the fourth. Topel and Taylor Wollin, who went 3-for-4, added insurance runs in the form of RBI singles in the sixth.
Morgan Gunderson doubled in a run in the Poynette sixth but was later thrown out by Doerr, who catches, trying to overzealously steal third base to end the threat.
Kleinfeldt earned the decision, allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings with four strikeouts, no walks. Avery Chilson threw a scoreless sixth and seventh with two strikeouts.
"I call Ava and Avery our Batman and Robin," Clift said. "That combination on the mound is working well. Poynette got on Ava a little, which not many teams do. I didn't think Poynette could adjust and get in on Avery right away. Our plan worked to a tee."
The L-Cats (15-4, 7-3) totaled 14 hits against last season's Division 3 Pitcher of the Year in Holly Lowenberg, who struck out seven and gave up six runs.
"You want to face pitchers like Lowenberg to see where you're at," Clift said. "She's one of the best pitchers the state has to offer. This result was good for us to make that kind of statement within ourselves. Beating Wisconsin Lutheran and Poynette shows we are going to be a team that needs to be dealt with as well."