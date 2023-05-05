In a battle of the two top softball teams in the Capitol Conference, defending state champion Poynette came out on top, winning 5-0 on Thursday over Marshall, as Holly Lowenberg struck out 14 batters and pitched a two-hit shutout.
The Pumas’ star pitcher, who recently eclipsed 500 strikeouts for her career, kept the Cardinals under wraps, retiring the order five times.
After threatening to score in the first two innings, Poynette broke through in third, as Grace Gavinski doubled Addison Mackey moved her over with a bunt single. Brooke Steinhorst hit a bases-clearing triple and scored on a deep sacrifice fly by Lowenberg.
Poynette kept the line moving, as Laken Wagner singled after Kassidy McCaffery walked. Following a groundout, sophomore catcher Emma Gavinski smacked an RBI single.
The Pumas added another run in the fifth, as Grace Gavinski singled and later scored on a Lowenberg RBI double.
Going 2-for-3 with a double, Grace Gavinski led the way at the plate, while Morgan Gunderson went 2-for-3.
Marshall still leads the Capitol South with a 5-0 record and a 10-2 overall mark, while Poynette – the top-ranked team in Division 3, according to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/WSN Coaches Poll – moved to 15-1 overall and 6-0 in the Capitol North. Marshall entered the game ranked No. 6 in the state by the WFSCA/WSN Coaches Poll.
The Pumas are slated to play at Watertown Luther Prep this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.