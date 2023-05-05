Sliding into third
Buy Now

Poynette’s Brooke Steinhorst slid safely into third base with a two-run triple in the Pumas’ win at the Diamond of Champions Thursday over No. 6 ranked Marshall.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

In a battle of the two top softball teams in the Capitol Conference, defending state champion Poynette came out on top, winning 5-0 on Thursday over Marshall, as Holly Lowenberg struck out 14 batters and pitched a two-hit shutout.

The Pumas’ star pitcher, who recently eclipsed 500 strikeouts for her career, kept the Cardinals under wraps, retiring the order five times.