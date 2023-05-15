Leaving the competition in its wake, the Poynette boys’ track and field team won its home Pauquette Invitational on Thursday by 47 points, taking the five-team meet with 175 points.
The Puma girls took second, racking up 141 points. Both teams had multiple event winners.
“Overall, we had 16 season-best performances and eight lifetime best performances,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach for Poynette. “Our sprinters, jumpers and throwers had outstanding days. The weather was a bit too warm for distance runners to have personal record times, but it was perfect for the shorter events.”
First-place individual performances by Wyatt See (1,600 run), Tanis Crawford (3,200 run), Reggie Buss (shot put), Carsen Small (pole vault) and Grayson Dellman (long jump) powered the Poynette boys to victory. The 400 (Dellman, Avery O’Dea, Kamden O’Connor and Hunter Borgen) and 800 (O’Dea, Dellman, Alex Graeme and Hans Mueller) relay teams also took first.
For the girls, Emma Yelk (400 run), Felicia Ritzke (3,200 run), Emersyn Miller (100 hurdles, pole vault), Georgia Cuff (shot put) and Mercedi Lapacek (high jump) turned in individual winning performances. Piper Johnson, Geneva Ritzke, Raelyn Pafford and Yelk joined forces to win the 1,600 relay, while Felicia and Geneva Ritzke, Pafford and Madeline Serwe teamed up to take first in the 3,200 relay.
“Those athletes really took advantage of their opportunity,” said Frehner. “Freshman Emersyn Miller had a great day with season best performances in all three of her individual events on the day (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault). She also broke some barriers, running under 18 seconds and 58 seconds in her two hurdle races for the first time. Senior Reggie Buss had lifetime bests in both the shot put and discus. Senior Nick Milewski has a 2-foot personal record in the shot put, and senior Lucas Prince had a 10-foot personal record in the discus. Senior Carsten Small cleared 12 feet in the pole vault for the first time, and senior Cornelio Gray jumped over 19 feet in the long jump for the first time. Overall, our seniors did a great job in the last home meet of their careers.”
Poynette was scheduled to compete in the conference meet in Marshall on Tuesday, May 16, and the Pumas will also travel to the JV conference meet in Waterloo on Friday.