A home meet was just what the doctor ordered for the Poynette girls’ track and field team.
Hosting a Capitol Conference quadrangular meet on Tuesday, April 25, with two North schools and two South schools, the Pumas split with Lake Mills in the two teams’ dual.
The Poynette girls won going away, topping the L-Cats 84-46, while the Puma boys dropped a close 72-71 decision.
“Overall, we had a very successful week,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach for the Pumas. “We took advantage of the opportunity to compete for a dual meet victory on Tuesday with the girls team dominating and the boys narrowly missing. On Friday, we also really came ready to compete. Our improvements over the course of the week were really impressive. We are hoping we can carry this momentum in the latter part of our season which is only a few weeks away.”
Poynette Quad
Six individual performers and three relay teams powered the Poynette girls to victory.
Piper Johnson won the 1,600- and 800-meter runs, while Emersyn Miller took first in the 100 hurdles and the pole vault and Geneva Ritze placed first in the 400 run. In field events, Mercedi Lapacek beat everybody in the high jump and and Georgia Cuff won the shot put.
Miller, Mercedi and Capri Lapacek, and Ava Mabry placed first in the 400 relay, as Johnson, Geneva Ritzke, Raelyn Pafford and Morgan Small won the 1,600 relay, and Felicia and Geneva Ritzke, Raelyn Pafford, and Small powered the 3,200 relay to victory.
Event winnrs on the boys’ side included: Grayson Dellman (200 dash and long Jump); Reggie Buss (shot put and discus), Hunter Borgen (100 dash), Wyatt See (1600 run), Carsten Small (pole vault) and Kameryn Colstad (triple jump).
“There were also a number of second-place finishers for both the boys and girls against Lake Mills,” said Frehner. “We also had some really big improvements on the day. Madeline Serwe and Maddie Lee improved by over eight seconds in the 1600m. Felicia Ritzke set a career best by almost 17 seconds in the 3200 run. Evelyn Hafemand improved by over a foot in the shot and almost 16 feet in the discus. Reggie Buss improved by over 13 feet in the discus, and Lucas Prince improved by over 5 feet. Hunter Borgen and Miles Matz improved by over a foot in the long jump.”
Pardeeville Invitational
Taking part in a 14-team invite, Poynette left Pardeeville with a fourth-place finish in the girls’ meet (64 points) and a fifth-place showing (51 points)in the boys’ portion.
“We had one event winner on the evening with Felicia Ritzke winning the girls 3200m run,” said Frehner. “Her time was a career best 12:21.24, which was 20 seconds better than the personal best she set on Tuesday. Over the course of just last week, she improved her career best time in this event by 36 seconds.”
Emma Yelk (400 run) and the 3,200 relay team of Felicia and Geneva Ritke , Pafford, and Serwe took second.
“The relay team ran a season best, and this was Emma's first time running the open 400m dash,” said Frehner.
Second-place finishers Hunter Borgen (100m) and the 400 relay (Kamden O'Connor, Hans Mueller, Avery O'Dea and Borgen) led the way for the Poynette boys, who had third-place showings from Wyatt See (1600m), Alex Graeme (300m hurdles) and Borgen (long jump). “Hunter had a really good day, placing in the top three in three events,” said Frehner. “The two other third-place finishers were also impressive in that they are both freshmen placing and medaling in varsity competition. Alex reduced his best 300 hurdle time by over two seconds. Wyatt improved by eight seconds in the 1600 and ran the second-best time ever run by a Poynette freshman in that event.”
There were other strong performances from the Pumas.
“Other big improvements were Levi Mueller (over one second in the 400), Brady Cox (18 seconds in the 1600), Jackson Geitner and Nick Milewski in the shot put (almost a foot each), Lucas Prince (over 2 feet in the discus), Chris Schwenn (4 inches in the high jump), Hunter Borgen (first long jump over 20 feet), Morgan Small (five seconds in 400m), Raelyn Pafford (four seconds in 800) Geneva Ritzke (three seconds in 800), Mae Larson (12 seconds in 1600), Maddie Lee (13 seconds in 1600), Madeline Serwe (37 seconds in 3200), girls’ 1,600 relay (seven seconds), Georgia Cuff (2 feet in shot put), and Ava Mabry (over a foot in the long jump).”
Poynette is slated to compete at Tuesday’s Lodi Triangular and invitationals on Thursday and Friday – the former being hosted by Edgerton.