Some load management was necessary for the Poynette track and field teams to get through last week.
In the last Capitol Conference dual meet of the season, Poynette went to Lodi on Tuesday, May 2, with a downsized lineup.
“We scaled back our line-up on Tuesday at Lodi in order to better prepare for the invitationals later in the week,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach for Poynette. “Lodi beat us on both the boys’ and girls’ side, which likely would have happened even if we tried to score as many points as we could. The weather was also a detriment to having great performances, as it was in the mid to low 40s and there was a significant wind. Despite that, we did have nine season best performances and two lifetime bests.”
It was a day for the Poynette shot putters and discus throwers.
“Our throwers had the best day out of all our team members,” said Frehner. “They were also the most protected from the wind. Both Lucas Prince and Evelyn Hafeman had season bests in the shot put and discus. Evelyn's exceeded her previous best in the shot put by almost a foot and in the discus by almost 8 feet.”
A pair of Poynette girls had big days.
“Event winners for the girls were Piper Johnson (800m) and Felicia Ritzke (1600m),” said Frehner. “Felicia ran a very smart race in the 1600m, as a Lodi girl got out very aggressively and had a significant gap on her. She slowly chipped away at that lead over the last two laps and was able to win by a good margin.”
Wyatt See gave the 3,200-meter run a try for the first time and ended up being Poynette’s lone male event winner.
Most of the Pumas took part in a 10-team invitational at Waterloo on Thursday, with Poynette taking fourth in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.
“The girls were just 8.5 points out of second place,” said Frehner. “For both squads, we used a scaled back lineup again, in an effort to have some kids ready for the meet in Edgerton on Friday. We could have scored significantly more points if we had taken and run a full squad. Overall, we had 17 season-best performances and one lifetime best.”
Pacing the Pumas were a pair of relay teams.
“Two of our relays took first place at the meet with the girls’ 1,600-meter and boys 400-meter relays outdistancing the field,” said Frehner.
The Pumas turned in numerous second-place finishes, with Emma Yelk finishing as runner-up in both the 400 dash and the high jump. Emersyn Miller was second in the 100 and 300 hurdles, with Mercedi Lapacek doing likewise in the triple jump and taking third in the 100 hurdles.
See and Tanis Crawford racked up points for the Poynette boys in the 800 run, finishing second and third, respectively. Crawford raced to third in the 1,600 run and ran a leg for the third-place 1,600-meter relay.
“Other highlights included Mae Larson running season bests in the 1600m and 800m run,” said Frehner. “All three of our boys 200m runners ran season bests (Avery O'Dea, Carter Petersen, and Owen Prucha). Carter Peterson also had a season best in the pole vault, Nick Milewski improved his discus by over 8 feet and Hans Mueller going under 18 seconds in the 110m high hurdles for the second time in his career.”
Poynette sent a smaller contingent to the Tider Invitational in Edgerton.
“The Tider Invitational on Friday is one of the better meets for competition in the our part of the state for Division 2 schools,” said Frehner. “We took a small contingent of athletes there in order to compete against some of the better teams in our sectional. Again, many of the kids really came to compete and took advantage of the competition.”
Frehner reported that Piper Johnson ran career bests in both the 1600m and 800m runs to place fifth in both, and See ran his best time in the 1600m by over six seconds to place seventh. “Both of those athletes were in very strong fields against multiple state qualifiers in both track and cross country,” said Frehner. “Wyatt's time is the fastest time we have had a freshman boy run in the 1600m in the last 25-plus years. Meanwhile, Felicia Ritzke ran to third in the 3,200 run and was just seconds off her lifetime best. Mercedi Lapacek also placed third in the high jump with a leap of 4-10, which ties her best. The girls 3,200 relay team of Felicia Ritzke, Raelyn Pafford, Madeline Serwe, and Geneva Ritzke placed third with a season-best time. They were especially impressive as three of those girls ran multiple distance events the night before in Waterloo.”
Poynette will host the 40th annual Pauquette Invitational on Thursday.