Overcoming low numbers is going to be tough for the Poynette girls’ track and field team. The Puma boys have a brighter outlook for 2023.
No matter what, though, all of Poynette’s athletes will be looking to grow as the season goes on.
“Our goal every season is to be at our best for the conference meet and the WIAA tournament series,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach of the Pumas. “That means our kids are ready to compete and set personal records when they have the best opportunity to do so.”
On the boys’ side, Poynette returns some strong individual performers, and the Pumas should be strong in at least one area.
“Our boys team returns a number of veteran sprinters,” said Frehner, who’s coached 20 seasons of track and field overall and is in his fifth year as head coach for Poynette. “Hunter Borgen is the top returner of that group. Senior Hans Mueller is also a top returner for us in the hurdles, triple jump and relays. Senior Reggie Buss fills in lots of gaps on our team with his versatility across many events. Carsten Small and Cornelio Gray return as veteran pole vaulters. Junior Tanis Crawford was a sectional qualifier in the 1600-meter run last spring and looks to build off his state qualifying cross country season in the fall.”
The Puma boys lost 11 letterwinners from last year’s team, while returning six for 2023. They finished seventh at the Capitol Conference meet, while ending up fifth in dual meet results. Poynette’s girls bring back five letterwinners, with 10 having departed via graduation.
There’s a youth movement afoot with the Poynette girls, who were eight in the conference meet and sixth in dual meet scoring.
“Our girls’ team is very young with only one senior and one junior,” said Frehner. “We have a number of first-year athletes that show promise and some returning veterans who had strong seasons last year. We have 16 girls out for the team, which will make it difficult to compete with the elite teams in our conference.”
Poynette’s season opens with a home triangular on Thursday, March 30.
