Poynette traveled to Waterloo on Tuesday, April 18, for a regular-season Capitol Conference track and field meet.
Going up against Lakeside Lutheran, the Pumas finished behind one of the conference favorites for the league title in both boys’ and girls’ divisions. They were scoring against Lakeside Lutheran.
Waterloo, Marshall and Columbus were also at the meet. Poynette had a solid performance for both the boys and girls.
“As a group, we had 26 performances that were season bests or lifetime bests,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach for Poynette. “Lifetime bests were accomplished by Raelyn Pafford (800-meter run, tied for fifth with teammate Geneva Ritzke, 2:49 and 1,600m run, 6:27), Piper Johnson (3200m run, 12:47), Georgia Cuff (shot put, 25-10-.5, and discus, 71-6) and Reggie Buss (discus, 103-2).”
Event winners on the girls’ side were Piper Johnson in the 3200m run and Carsten Small on the boys’ team in the pole vault. Small cleared 11-6.
Second place finishers were Felicia Ritzke (3200m run, 13:03), Cornelio Gray (long jump, 18-1), the girls 3,200m relay team of Piper Johnson, Felicia Ritzke, Geneva Ritzke, and Morgan Small (11:17.90), and the boys 800m relay team (1:37.53) of Hans Mueller, Levi Mueller, Alex Graeme, and Hunter Borgen.
“We had a number of kids have season bests in multiple events,” said Frehner. “They were Jackson Geitner (100m, 12.32, and discus, 103-2), Wyatt See (1600m run, fourth, 5:03, and 800m run, 2:16), Hans Mueller (110m hurdles, third, 18.14 and 300m hurdles, third, 46.44), and Lucas Prince (shot put, 27-6, and discus, 68-4).
“We had strong performances in some of the distance events,” said Frehner. “The weather was cooler than the previous week and those athletes took advantage of their opportunity. Apart from the kids already mentioned, Mae Larson had a personal record in the 1600m run by 15 seconds. Freshman Wyatt See also had a nine-second improvement in the 1600m run with one of the fastest time for a freshman boy we have ever had. Our boys’ sprinters also did a nice job of adjusting at the meet as we had a few last second line-up changes due to an illness. Our hurdlers had an outstanding day, as five of our six hurdlers had season best times. The hurdlers with season bests not already mentioned were Mercedi Lapacek (100 hurdles), Emersyn Miller (300 hurdles), Alex Graeme (110 hurdles), and Miles Matz (110 hurdles). Lastly, five of our six discus throwers had season or lifetime best marks. Evelyn Hafeman was the only one not mentioned already.”
The Pumas will host a quadrangular on Tuesday with Cambridge, Lake Mills and Marshall.