Finally, the Poynette track and field teams were able to get out and compete. The weather cooperated.

“Our first two meets were cancelled due to weather, so Tuesday was our first meet of the year,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach for the Pumas. “We traveled to Columbus for a triangular with both Columbus and Watertown Luther Prep. Both of those teams beat us. Both of those teams (especially Luther Prep) have much bigger number on their teams, which gives them a big advantage when it comes to the lower point scoring places in a dual meet scoring system.”