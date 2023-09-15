Emma Yelk’s passing and Kassidy McCaffery’s all-around game led the Poynette volleyball team to five-set win over Deerfield at home on Thursday.

McCaffery recorded team-high statistics in kills (17) and digs (26), while Yelk paced the team in blocks (2.5) and assists (35). Ellsa Feller blasted five aces for the Pumas.

  