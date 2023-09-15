Volleyball: Pumas outlast Deerfield Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Sep 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emma Yelk’s passing and Kassidy McCaffery’s all-around game led the Poynette volleyball team to five-set win over Deerfield at home on Thursday.McCaffery recorded team-high statistics in kills (17) and digs (26), while Yelk paced the team in blocks (2.5) and assists (35). Ellsa Feller blasted five aces for the Pumas. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Boys soccer: United tops Monroe for first win Cross country: Puma girls impress at home invite Football: Pumas lead early, fall to Wautoma Boys soccer: United edged by Mount Horeb Cross country: Pumas open season at Cam-Rock Invite Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!