Poynette's Jackson Geitner works to turn Thomas Cassady from Lake Mills during a 220-pound semifinal at the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday at Waterloo High School. Geitner pinned Cassady.
Poynette's James Amacher pins Marshall's Turner Cobb in a 160-pound semifinal at the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday at Waterloo High School. Amacher lost in the finals to Lodi's Kylar Clemens 6-5 in the Ultimate Tiebreaker period and placed second.
Wrestling at the Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, Poynette sent four competitors to the finals, with one that fought for third place.
Ashton Meister, at 138, emerged as a conference champion, going 4-0 on the day. He racked up two pins and defeated Lodi’s Owen Breunig 12-5 in the finals.
James Amacher also reached the first-place match, taking second at 160. He lost in the finals in overtime.
Meanwhile, Jackson Geitner was also a runner-up for the Pumas, taking second at 220. At 120, Isaiah Gauer also placed second, while William Friedan won the third-place match at 132 5-0 over Lodi’s Alex Breunig.