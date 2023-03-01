Wrestlers from Poynette competed at the WIAA Division 3 State individual Tournament over the weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison, as Emersyn Miller reached the podium.
Competing at 138 in the girls’ division, Miller opened the meet with a 3:20 pin of Shawano’s Courtney Schenk, before losing a 15-11 decision to Southern Door’s Hailey Veeser. Miller then reeled off a pair of pins, sticking New Berlin’s Natalia Poplawski in 2:08 and Beloit Turner’s Dysen Terrell in 1:45.
In the consolation semifinals, Eau Claire North’s Shelly Bullman got the best of Miller in a 13-6 decision, but Miller bounced back to pin St. Croix Falls’ Nevaeh Nwachukwu in 2:20.
For the boys, Ashton Meister’s had the biggest highlight, winning by decision 5-2 in the first-round against Glenwood City’s Mitchell McGee.
Next up was third-ranked Dominic Leintz, of Clear Lake, who defeated Meister 7-2. In the consolation quarterfinals, Meister was eliminated by Iowa Grant/Highland’s Caden Lindner by pin.
Poynette’s Isaiah Gauer was knocked out in the first round by Manawa’s Cash Botting with a second-period pin at 120 pounds.
Also, for the Pumas, James Amacher also made an early exit, losing his opening round match by a 6-0 decision to Iowa Grant/Highland’s Emerson Moen. At 220 pounds, Jackson Geitner was pinned by Coleman’s Devin Otto in the second period of their first-round match.