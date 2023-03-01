Wrestlers from Poynette competed at the WIAA Division 3 State individual Tournament over the weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison, as Emersyn Miller reached the podium.

Competing at 138 in the girls’ division, Miller opened the meet with a 3:20 pin of Shawano’s Courtney Schenk, before losing a 15-11 decision to Southern Door’s Hailey Veeser. Miller then reeled off a pair of pins, sticking New Berlin’s Natalia Poplawski in 2:08 and Beloit Turner’s Dysen Terrell in 1:45.