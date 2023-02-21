Geitner with a takedown
Poynette's Jackson Geitner takes down Random Lake's Michael Upson during a 220-pound semifinal at the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday. Geitner won a 5-1 decision over Upson and went on to win his weight class with a 3-1 decision in Sudden Victory-1 over Cedar Grove-Belgium's Deven Soerens in the championship match.

 Photo by Kevin Wilson

Four Poynette wrestlers qualified for the WIAA Division 3 State Individual Boys’ Meet following their performances at the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18, while Emersyn Miller made history.

Ashton Meister won the sectional title at 138 pounds, pinning Living Word Lutheran’s Liam Pheng in 3:00, before earning a 6-2 decision over Princeton/Green Lake’s Tait Glassmaker in the semifinals and winning 4-1 over Pardeeville’s Logan Young in the championship match.