Poynette's Jackson Geitner takes down Random Lake's Michael Upson during a 220-pound semifinal at the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday. Geitner won a 5-1 decision over Upson and went on to win his weight class with a 3-1 decision in Sudden Victory-1 over Cedar Grove-Belgium's Deven Soerens in the championship match.
Four Poynette wrestlers qualified for the WIAA Division 3 State Individual Boys’ Meet following their performances at the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18, while Emersyn Miller made history.
Ashton Meister won the sectional title at 138 pounds, pinning Living Word Lutheran’s Liam Pheng in 3:00, before earning a 6-2 decision over Princeton/Green Lake’s Tait Glassmaker in the semifinals and winning 4-1 over Pardeeville’s Logan Young in the championship match.
Jackson Geitner also emerged as a sectional champion at 220, winning in dramatic fashion in the finals. After pinning Kenosha St. Joseph’s Izavion Franklin in 28 seconds and beating Random Lake’s Michael Upson 5-1. In the first-place match, Geitner toughed out a sudden 3-1 victory in overtime against Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Deven Soerens.
At 120 pounds, Isaiah Gauer went 3-2 on the day to take third, while James Amacher went 2-1 at 160 pounds, getting a pin in the quarterfinals and a major 19-5 decision over Waterloo’s Trevor Firari in the semifinals. Amacher dropped a 7-4 decision to Markesan’s Treston Eckstein in the first-place match.
Miller is the first Poynette state qualifying female wrestler, competing at 138 pounds. She pinned Arianna Smith from Random Lake in the finals.
These wrestlers will start competing at the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday, with Division 1 boys’ and girls’ divisions start at 3 p.m. and Division 2 and 3 competitions starting at 7:15 p.m. The tournament runs through Saturday evening.