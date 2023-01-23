Hosting the Crazy Clash on Friday, Jan. 20, the Poynette wrestling team went 3-2 in duals with the opposition, with three Pumas going undefeated on the night.

Ashton Meister (138) went 5-0 with four pins and a bye, while James Amacher (160) finished 5-0, pinning two opponents. With three pins, Jackson Geitner (220) had a 5-0 record.