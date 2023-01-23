Wrestling: Three Pumas go 5-0 at Crazy Clash plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 23, 2023 Jan 23, 2023 Updated 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Poynette’s Ashton Meister sits atop an opponent at Friday’s Crazy Clash, hosted by the Pumas. Meister was one of three Pumas to go 5-0 on the night. Contributed Poynette’s James Amacher drives an opponent down into the mat at Friday’s Crazy Clash, hosted by the Pumas. Amacher went 5-0 on the night. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hosting the Crazy Clash on Friday, Jan. 20, the Poynette wrestling team went 3-2 in duals with the opposition, with three Pumas going undefeated on the night.Ashton Meister (138) went 5-0 with four pins and a bye, while James Amacher (160) finished 5-0, pinning two opponents. With three pins, Jackson Geitner (220) had a 5-0 record.Hans Mueller (152) went 3-2, notching two pins, while Isaiah Gauer (138) and William Friedan (132) both had 4-1 marks, with two pins. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Wholeistic Healing Wellness Clinic closes shop after one year in Poynette, owner charts path forward Poynette FFA's Teddy Bear Toss collects 140 stuffed animals for hospitalized youth Poynette could move to Eastern Suburban Conference for football if WIAA proposal approved Poynette students compete in Noetic Math Contest Poynette basketball: Puma boys crush Brodhead; girls get past Mauston Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!