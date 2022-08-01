Print only Jefferson County Fair Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Aug 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Area families participated in the Jefferson County Fair in mid-July. Pictured above: Rock Lake Troopers 4-H Club member Brooke Wiedenfeld with her blue ribbon pumpkin bars. Courtesy of Luke Wiedenfeld Lake Mills FFA member & Rock Lake Troopers 4-H member Landon Mueller with his beef project. Courtesy of Luke Wiedenfeld Lake Mills FFA member Olivia Olson with her sheep project. Courtesy of Luke Wiedenfeld South Side Eagles 4-H Club member Justin Brandel with his sheep project. Courtesy of Luke Wiedenfeld Lake Mills FFA members volunteering at the Jefferson County Agribusiness Club Food Tent: Beau Schroeder, Brayden Junkers, Carsyn Peterson, MaK McGowan Courtesy of Luke Wiedenfeld South Side Eagles 4-H member Joshua Battist with his dairy project. Courtesy of Luke Wiedenfeld Lake Mills FFA member Sydney Streich with her horse project. Courtesy of Luke Wiedenfeld Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Colorado man convicted in 2020 killing of Lake Mills High School graduate Heather Frank Sun Prairie teachers dissent aired at school budget hearing DeForest's Heritage Gardens plat at Erickson Farms takes step forward Sun Prairie grads head off for collegiate athletics Sun Prairie police investigating Chicory Way stabbing incident Featured Weekly Print Ads Summer Hours Star Tom's Painting Summer Hours Waunakee Office Bulletin Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Vita Plus Now Hiring Bulletin