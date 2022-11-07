Sporting signs and megaphones, about 25 protesters marched along a sidewalk outside a Monona church Sunday, Nov. 6, chanting, “Our bodies, our lives, our right to decide,” and “Not the church, not the state, people must decide their fate.”

The picket-line protest was held during a gathering of a pro-life faith group at Immaculate Heart of Mary church. It was organized by the Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Health (MARRCH), an advocacy group fighting for abortion rights