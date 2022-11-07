Sporting signs and megaphones, about 25 protesters marched along a sidewalk outside a Monona church Sunday, Nov. 6, chanting, “Our bodies, our lives, our right to decide,” and “Not the church, not the state, people must decide their fate.”
The picket-line protest was held during a gathering of a pro-life faith group at Immaculate Heart of Mary church. It was organized by the Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Health (MARRCH), an advocacy group fighting for abortion rights
Inside the church was a gathering of Vigil For Life, a Madison-based Christian volunteer organization working to end abortion.
The gathering of Vigil For Life was a celebration of the end of a 40-day campaign involving “prayer, fasting and community awareness for people with unplanned pregnancies to help them know their options,” Vigil for Life member Josh Dart said.
Organizers of the protest called the campaign a “harassment campaign,” with Vigil for Life members frequently visiting Madison-area reproductive health centers and talking with people visiting those centers.
Organizers of the protest said they were there to make a statement.
“I have compassion,” one protest organizer said into a megaphone during the protest. “We’re protesting in front of a church because this church has failed the empathy test, the test of actually caring for living human beings, our neighbors
We have enough love for our neighbors that we’ve spun all the way around to being rageful, to being angry. I’m really grateful for all the love and all the compassion that we’re showing and how we’re showing it. We’re showing it through rage.”
MARRCH advocates that abortion is a form of healthcare, fighting for accessibility and options. One of the group’s founding members is a Monona resident.
Josh Dart, a member of Vigil for Life and a speaker at the gathering Sunday, said he visits clinics to pray for people and offer support.
“I dont think anyone wakes up wanting to have an abortion; it’s not a planned thing,” Dart said. “Even if my life isn’t perfect, it’s still worth living. That’s what a good neighbor does, is (say) ‘Hey I know you’re in a tough spot, but your life is worth living, how can I help you today when you feel like it’s not as worth living as you’d like it to be.”
The protest and event both remained peaceful.
“Each and every one of you beautiful human beings deserve to control your own life,” MARRCH organizer Kim Gasper-Rabuck said during the protest.
“The potential of every human life, regardless of the situation of its birth, is infinite,” Dart said.