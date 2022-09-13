Vibrant Hydrants, a public art project honoring the victims of 9/11 through art pieces created on fire hydrants in the city of Monona, has now been completed.
In honor of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, 11 area artists have painted murals on 15 fire hydrants in Monona.
The artists, organizers, and Monona city officials unveiled the public art project on Sept. 11 at the Monona fire station with a reception and gallery installation of each artist’s work.
“This is a special project that will bring the community together on a very important day. Art can offer a path to expression when words are sometimes difficult to find. It is our hope that these colorful hydrants will uplift someone’s day,” says Jillian Talarczyk, President of the Madison Public Art Project. “This is such a wonderful project and I look forward to the inspiring all Vibrant Hydrant art on view throughout the City of Monona. We can look to public art as a way to address society’s challenges, and as a way to spark and ignite change. It is important that we never forget, and this is a step together toward a more inclusive and peaceful world,” says Ms. Talarczyk. Visitors and residents of Monona are already looking forward to this artistic addition to the local landscape.
The project was organized by the Madison Public Art Project, a nonprofit organization working to connect communities through art. MPAP worked with an artist selection committee, along with the city of Monona’s public works and fire/EMS departments to execute the project.
The featured artists include Joseph Anderson, Lilada Gee, Sapphira Afifi, Leah Jurgens, Bethany Benisch, Brooke Wentland, Jessica Fuchs, Ryan Swain, Dawn V. Cieszynski, Paisley Bravo and Danielle Doetsch. To select artists, a press release said, “priority was given to artists who have been historically underrepresented in a call for art.”
In their work, artists commemorated 9/11 in a variety of ways, depicting souls of the lives lost, the simple pleasures of life American residents shouldn’t take for granted, the power of music, themes of identity, liberation and other topics.
The Sept. 11 unveiling ceremony also honored local first responders, thanking them for their service, and commemorated people lost on 9/11.
“I wanted to take this opportunity on September 11 to thank the members of my department first and foremost, I had some members of the department that were not even born, as hard as it is to believe, these three that were not born when 9/11 happened. Most everybody here probably remember what they are doing on September 11,” said Monona Fire/EMS Chief Jeremy McMullen. “Regardless of whether they are volunteer or full-time, it’s the same caliber of people that died in New York 21 years ago.”
Former Monona alder Kristie Goforth, who came up with the theme of 9/11 for this installation and helped with artist selection, shared her memories of 9/11.
“I just really have to take a moment to thank our first responders and think about how much we asked them that, you know, the people we call to beat out the people who are running to the danger when the rest of us are running away….We think about that moment that we saw the towers falling, we all know exactly where we were. And the silence, if you were in a crowded space, just the deafening silence we all felt. That was such a tragic event,” she said.
“The power of art is really quite amazing. In the darkest hours of humanity or in the darkest spaces on earth, you will always find humans creating. It's what we do. Seeing our hydrants become canvases with the acknowledgement of one of our darkest hours as a country, 9/11, will be a beautiful thing for our community and all who view and reflect on them. I'm grateful to Madison Public Art Project for bringing this project to Monona and to the Monona Fire Department for this exciting collaboration,” Goforth said.
Artists also had a chance to share their inspiration and approach to their designs.
In the aftermath of 9/11, artist Lilada Gee said, we “became a community as Americans and we looked out for each other like we never looked out for each other for and that's my hope that the love for those that we lost and for what we lost as a nation that brought us together, I hope that this art reminds us that we can be that again.”
The murals are now completed, and are ready for public viewing across Monona. McMullen said that while weather conditions cancelled a parade of the vibrant hydrants on Sept. 11, that will be rescheduled.