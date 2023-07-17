HOME TALENT LEAGUE Rain postpones Monona and McFarland home talent games Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Friday, July 14, Home Talent League games for the Monona Braves and the McFarland Muskies were postponed due to rain.Monona will face DeForest at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at DeForest High School. McFarland’s rescheduled game against Waterloo has yet to be announced. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie man breathes new life into historic downtown building One person perishes in Cottage Grove house fire Gabe Voung shines at Madison College despite recruiting hardship One person dead, home destroyed in Cottage Grove fire Waunakee student engineers named national champions Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin