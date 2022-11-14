Blood donors from Oct. 4, 2022, Red Cross blood drive. They are: Craig Bakken, Wendy Berns, Lisa Bollinger, Sara Borchert, Tim Borchert, Kami Boschke, Destiney Brown, Rose Budig, Holly Christian, Jo Christianson, Curt Corbett, Jennifer Corbett, Debra Courtois, Richard Courtois, Bruce Davis, Aaron Doberstein, Alysondra Edwards, William Frasier, Angela Frohmader, Rose Goers, Dixie Gurkowski, Margaret Hanrahan, Ginger Hartman, Carolyn Heidemann, Terry Heinz, Rachel Helwig, Jane Hoeppner, Jennifer Jirsa, Kellie Kinderman, Jeffrey Knier, Patrick Kordus, Richard Krull, Elaine Laurie, Ann Lee.
Marie Mertz, Bonnie Mierendorf, Amy Miller, John Miller, Shane Moen, Michelle Morrow, Elizabeth Naughton, Susan Neseman, Janet Peitz, Lindsey Pellmann, Dane Pinnow, Jenifer Pirkel, Lisa Rosenberg, Teresa Schickel, Cynthia Schroeder, David Schroeder, Denise Schroeder, Michael Selck, Jason Steinberg, Melinda Stelse, Vincent Studer, Daniel Thousand, Kimberly Turner, Michelle Vavra, Robert Vavra, Travis Vitense, Lawrence Von Rueden, Chad Vredeveld, Nicole Wagner, Mary Wheeler and Bonnie Yount.
A total of 61 pints of blood were collected which gives the potential of saving 183 lives. Every pint is very much appreciated.
Those who reached gallon markers are: One gallon Lindsey Pellmann, Jenifer Pirkel and Jason Steinberg, two gallons Richard Krull and eight gallons Jeffrey Knier. 15 gallons Marie Mertz.
Volunteers who helped at the drive, delivering posters and/or making cookies were: Diane Fronek, Billie Jo Kaden, Carl Kutzke, Linda Kutzke, Marie Mertz, Mel Mertz, Norbert Peitz, Katie Roedl, Kris Schneider, Cindy Schroeder and Nancy Warren.
The sandwich supplies and pickles were supplied by Seljan Tool Co.
The next Red Cross blood drive will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022