Gwen Baker and the Milton Redhawks wrapped up their volleyball season with a regional finals loss. However, the team saw progress in their playoff victory and as a program as a whole. 

 Kevin Wilson /Adams Publishing Group

Under first year head coach Katie Kinman, the Milton Redhawks volleyball team found success and progress in 2022.

Milton ended their season with a record of 14-15 overall and 1-7 in the Badger – East Conference. Their play was good enough to earn them a berth in the WIAA Division I tournament.

