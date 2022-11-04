Under first year head coach Katie Kinman, the Milton Redhawks volleyball team found success and progress in 2022.
Milton ended their season with a record of 14-15 overall and 1-7 in the Badger – East Conference. Their play was good enough to earn them a berth in the WIAA Division I tournament.
In a tightly contested matchup, Milton defeated tenth-seeded Elkhorn (13-17 overall, 4-6 Southern Lakes Conference) 25-19, 21-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-3 to advance in the tournament.
The seventh-seeded Redhawks fell short in the regional championships round, losing to second-seeded Mukwonago (22-20 overall, 3-5 Classic Eight Conference) 25-8, 25-9, 25-21.
Being one victory shy of a regional title was impressive for Milton, but Kinman is most proud of her players' progress on the court.
“From a coach's perspective, our season went really well,” Kinman said. “We showed a ton of growth throughout the season. We grew as a team – just in our team collaboration and team chemistry to individual players just working on their individual skills and making the connections on the court to make bigger plays towards the end of the season.”
After starting the season 4-3, Milton entered a tough stretch losing five straight games in September against difficult opponents -- including Stoughton and Fort Atkinson in back-to-back weeks. Milton bounced back however and made the playoffs, but their record didn’t reflect the competitiveness of their matches.
“I think our record did bounce around a lot but we also faced some really tough teams,” Kinman said. “A lot of our losses were pretty competitive. I mean, we took Stoughton to five and Fort to five, who are two of the top teams in our conference. So looking at the record, it doesn't reflect how strong of a team that we have.”
In her first year as coach, Kinman’s goal wasn’t just to make it as far as possible in the WIAA tournament, but to also grow cohesion and support between all three levels of Milton’s volleyball program. At the end of the day, the Redhawks not only achieved this goal, but it ended up being one of their greatest strengths.
“I think our greatest strength as a team was coming together as a program,” Kinman said. “Like my big thing coming in this year was (that) we aren't three separate teams, we're one big program. So just that program camaraderie was really helpful because everyone supported each other, and everyone had each other's back, which made our players strive to be better each day.”
It’s safe to say that next year, Milton is projected to be even better. This is not only because of the cohesiveness of their program, but also because of their returning players and growth from Kinman in her second season.
Juniors Avery Agnew and Gwen Baker are returning next season after being named to the Big Eights All-Conference team this week. Agnew led the team with 588 digs and was a key defensive player for the Redhawks. Baker led the team in blocks (75) and kill percentage (4.68%) and was important for Milton offensively and defensively at the net.
Senior Tressa Shaw – who was also named to the all-conference team – had an excellent final season for the Redhawks. She led the team with 198 kills and her leadership will be missed. However, even with key seniors graduating, Milton’s juniors and sophomores are ready to step in.
“I'm excited for next year,” Kinman said. “I mean, our seniors were definitely some of our leaders on our team this year. So we're gonna miss a lot of our seniors, but our junior class is also really strong. We've got a big middle coming back (and) one of our starting setters will be coming back as well, who now will have a year of varsity experience.
“It'll be exciting to see how they take those experiences from their junior year and carry them into their senior year and become the new leaders in the future. Our seniors did a good job of showing an example of how to be a leader and I'm excited to see what the juniors can bring in (next) year.”