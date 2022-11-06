Hans Hanson

Among the graves at the Jackson County Poor Farm Cemetery is the final resting spot of Civil War veteran Hans Hanson.

 Chris Hardie/Back Home

It was a quiet afternoon with gray skies that threatened rain when I stepped into the Jackson County Poor Farm Cemetery.

Located just outside of Black River Falls along County Highway P are the remains of at least 120 souls who were buried in the small fenced-in cemetery. I say at least 120 because there are unmarked graves as well.