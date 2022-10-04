A developer’s vision to expand the Rock Creek apartment complex in northeastern Lake Mills has been denied after the city council rejected a necessary rezoning for the property on E Brewster Dr.
At its Sept. 20 meeting, the city council unanimously denied developer Northern Management’s request to rezone a vacant parcel to the south of the Rock Creek development. Northern Management had sought to change its zoning from single-family to multi-family residential, allowing plans for 10 new multi-unit buildings in the complex to move forward.
Prior to the council’s vote, the city’s Plan Commission had recommended against the rezoning. A plan commission memo found the proposed development was in conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan, as well as a trend of single-family development in the area.
“This particular parcel, as it relates to the overall site, was contemplated specifically for single family residential, in part to provide a buffer to the residential properties adjacent to the site,” Brian Carranza, the city’s zoning administrator, told the council before the vote.
At a July public hearing, residents with homes on adjacent plots told the plan commission that they had concerns for their privacy and property values if the rezone was approved and the planned expansion moved forward.
“I don’t want apartments looking into my backyard,” one resident said at the commission meeting. “With the ordinance that the Town of Aztalan has, the tallest fence I’m able to build is 12 feet. And that height still allows a two-story apartment to see over that fence and into my land or my home.”
The current Rock Creek apartment complex, located just south of the interstate, was approved for construction in 2013 and hosts 140 apartment units. The developer’s plans for the second parcel included an additional 140 units across 10 buildings, as well as surface parking and a garage.
Representatives for Northern Management and Mau and Associates, the land surveyor handling rezone application process, could not be reached for comment.