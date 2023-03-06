The Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center will offer a two-and-a-half hour class on nutrition and hydration at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton. The class, “Stepping Up Your Nutrition,” is geared toward those 60 years of age and older.
“Stepping Up Your Nutrition” will be on Wednesday, March 15, from 1-3:30 p.m. In a press release issued Monday, Rock County ADRC health promotion coordinator Lisa Messer, who also works in the aging unit, wrote that inadequate nutrition and hydration can cause muscle loss and dizziness, as well as increase the risk of falls.
“If you have two or more chronic conditions, such as arthritis, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, etc., you may be at increased risk of poor nutrition,” Messer wrote.
Signs of poor nutrition include losing weight without dieting, not getting enough to eat, decreased muscle strength, poor appetite, eating small amounts of meat or protein, inadequate fluid intake and taking multiple medications. Those can also signal increased risk for problems with concentrating.
The class will focus on how nutrition affects falls, why muscle matters, how to get enough protein and fluids, what to do to eat better and to improve health and concentration.
Participants may invite friends, family members or caregivers. They may also attend alone. Participants should register by March 13 by contacting Messer at 608-757-5309 or lisa.messer@co.rock.wi.us.