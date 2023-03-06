The Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center will offer a two-and-a-half hour class on nutrition and hydration at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton. The class, “Stepping Up Your Nutrition,” is geared toward those 60 years of age and older.

“Stepping Up Your Nutrition” will be on Wednesday, March 15, from 1-3:30 p.m. In a press release issued Monday, Rock County ADRC health promotion coordinator Lisa Messer, who also works in the aging unit, wrote that inadequate nutrition and hydration can cause muscle loss and dizziness, as well as increase the risk of falls.