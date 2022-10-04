RSVP of Dane County, a county service organization for older adults, will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a volunteer appreciation event for more than 200 RSVP volunteers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fields Reserve, Stoughton.
This event features a luncheon, award presentations, prizes, entertainment by Universal Sound and guest speakers including Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
Since 1972, RSVP volunteers have contributed over 8 million hours of service to the community. Volunteers stay active and healthier through meaningful volunteer service helping those in need. On Oct. 6, the group will recognize and honor volunteers for the generous hours and skills they each contribute and for their tireless efforts to make a difference for the people they serve in Dane County.
In 2021, despite the pandemic, 1,021 volunteers served 121,771, helping Dane County residents of all ages. Nineteen volunteers will be honored with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award (4,000 hours) and sixty-two volunteers will receive RSVP’s Length of Service Award (Twenty Years). Two Cambridge and Deerfield volunteers will receive awards.
RSVP volunteers serve in a wide variety of assignments including providing rides and delivering meals to help seniors and veterans remain independent. More adults age 55 and older are needed to meet the increasing demand for volunteers to help people of all ages. For more information or to volunteer call 608-238-7787, RSVP of Dane County.