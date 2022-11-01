Lower Yahara River Trail
A boardwalk of the Lower Yahara River Trail, which runs through McDaniel Park in McFarland.

 By Jacob Swanson jswanson@hngnews.com

McFarland is moving forward with plans to transform McDaniel Park’s shoreline into a top-tier swimming beach with a sand beach and water filtration system.

At a meeting last week, the village board voted unanimously to seek design services and draft an agreement with Dane County that will guide the process. The village is aiming for the beach to be open by June 1, 2023.