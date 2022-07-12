After noticing some students were being missed by federal support programs, Janice Murray created Everybody Eats to ensure students from struggling families that didn’t meet strict income guidelines were fed.
“We are fortunate enough in this community that our students will not have to worry about it, because no child goes on unfed, it does doesn't matter what their income level is, or if they have money in their account, whatever the circumstances are, every child gets fed in our school district,” Murray said. “That's one thing I think the community should be very proud of.”
With federal support programs, such as the free and reduced lunch program, leaving many families out due to strict requirements, area school districts and communities are often left to fill in the gaps for local families with scores of programs.
A mobile food pantry, through a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank, visits Marshall High School the second Monday of every month to serve “Everyone in need” from the Waterloo-Marshall communities.
In the Monona Grove School District, there is infrastructure in place for building administrators to waive fees, without paperwork on hand, according to former business manager Jerrud Rossing.
“We just didn't want to continue to make families continue to have to always, raise their hand and say, ‘yes, I'm struggling, yes, I'm struggling,’” Rossing said.
The Monona Grove Education Foundation, which works closely with the school district, also provides support for students and school programs.
During the summer school months, Monona Munchies work to provide free lunches during the week, with no eligibility requirements in place. Once summer school is done, the program also works with families by providing grocery gift cards and other support.
“If you want five meals, take five meals; I don’t need to know that you’re under a certain pay level and need the meal more than anyone else,” founder of Monona Munchies Margaret Clark said. “It equalizes the playing field for them.”
In some districts, individual contributions to the district provide and dedicated funds provide further support for students.
In 2010, the Deerfield Community School District began planning for what would become the Dedicated to Ensuring Assistance & Resources, or the D.E.A.R. fund. The fund, superintendent Michelle Jensen said, was created as a way for the community to support its students who may need a little extra help.
“It's everything from school supplies, to a new pair of shoes to join the basketball team, or it might be trying to help pay money towards a lunch account,” Jensen said.
Jensen added that “money can be a real difference in a child's experiences all around.”
Lake Mills Area School District has a similar concept, the Family Connections Program, according to LMASD director of communications Megan Larrabee. Through a partnership between United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties, the district is able to help with lunch balances, field trips, school supplies and many other extra costs that arise for students’ families.
And in McFarland, community members reach directly out to the district to provide aid.
On a regular basis, McFarland School District receives anonymous donations, said business manager Jeff Mahoney, to put towards where the district is seeing the most need. Oftentimes, this means paying off students’ negative lunch balances.
“They call me and say, ‘Jeff, where's the need this year,’ and they'll send a check,” Mahoney said. “Sometimes it's a couple thousand dollars a year from one individual.”