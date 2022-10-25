I learned a long time ago that we don’t live in a black-and-white world and the choices between right and wrong or good and evil are often veiled in shades of gray – no matter what the political ads say.

The same can be said about nature and the seasons in Wisconsin. Aside from a date on the calendar, there are really no clear-cut dividing lines between our seasons. That is especially true in the shoulder months of March, June, September and December and any month on either side of those months.