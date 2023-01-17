Michael “Mick” Selck, the former police chief for the city of Lake Mills, has been sworn in as the next police chief for the town of Lake Mills.
Selck has worked in law enforcement for 30 years, 28 of which he spent on the Lake Mills Police Department. He became chief in 2018, after serving as a sergeant and captain previously.
Selck retired as chief of the Lake Mills Police Department in June, seeking more time with family. He took on the part time role as the chief of the town of Lake Mills’ police department and was sworn in on Jan. 10.
Before coming to Lake Mills, Selck previously served on the Onalaska and La Crosse police departments, and was a sworn member of 5 total agencies over 30 years.
He was named Officer of the Year, a statewide award for outstanding service, four times. He also has served as the vice president of the Jefferson County Chief’s association.
Selck has been involved in multiple community groups, including Relay for Life, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Rotary Club, foster care and others.
Selck shared at his retirement ceremony from the city of Lake Mills in June that working in law enforcement, and participating in community service groups, has shaped him.
The “combination of seeing the best of people through community service and the worst of people through law enforcement, taught me about everyone’s humanity,” Selck said in June.
“Over time I learned not to judge someone based on their worst day, because I never saw them on their best day. Would you want to be judged on your worst day as a significant other, parent, friend, coworker, family member? Law enforcement does not get called on a person’s best day. We all have best days, so cops need to recognize this and lead with compassion and empathy. I promise you will be rewarded,” he continued.