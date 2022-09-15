Cambridge
Thursday, Sept. 15: Sip, Savor and Create
The Cambridge Market and Anew Vintage Dream, two Cambridge businesses, are teaming up to hold their monthly Sip, Savor and Create event on Sept. 15 from 4:30-6 p.m. at 217 W. Main Street. For a cost of $45, participants can create a wooden pumpkin creation, sip beverages and snack on a charcuterie box.
Thursday, Sept. 15: Mini horse meet and greet
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a meet and greet with two mini horses as part of its monthly Third Thursday program on Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The mini horses, Severus and Tyrion, from Deerfield-based horse farm Trident Farm, will meet with families. The library will also share horse stories that night.
Friday, Sept. 16: Friday Flicks
The Cambridge Community Library will screen the 2021 film “Ghostbusters” as one of its Friday Flicks on Friday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley.
Wednesday, Sept. 21: PFLAG meeting
The next PFLAG meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Millie’s Coffee and Eatery, 214 W. Main Street, at 6:30 p.m. PFLAG is a group meant to support and build community for LGBTQIA+ people and their families.
Deerfield
Friday, Sept. 16: Fall dinner preorder
Thea deadline to pre-order for the St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Fall Dinner is Friday, Sept. 16. The annual dinner at 3494 Oak Park Road, is a carryout meal this year on Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families can pick up a dinner that includes turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, scalloped corn, coleslaw, cranberries, rolls, butter, and pie. Meals cost $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, and free for ages 3 and under.
Saturday, Sept. 17: Crafting Day
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran is holding its monthly craft day on Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3494 Oak Park Road. Bring your crafts for a quiet place to work on projects.
Saturday, Sept. 24: Chili FestThe 8th annual Chili Fest, hosted by the Deerfield Lions Club, will be Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Firemen’s Park, 5 Park Drive. Teams will go head to head with their chili recipes, and visitors can try each one. There will also be a car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a vendor fair/farmers market, a bags tournament at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., raffles, bouncy houses and kid’s games like face-painting, carnival games and a coin dig. The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department will be running the hamburger stand at the event, selling various food items to benefit the department. There will also be craft beer tastings from four local breweries. Live music will include a 10 a.m. performance from local band The Tooles, a 1 p.m. performance from Monona performer The Mark Croft Trio and a 5 p.m. show from The Stevee Nix.
Saturday, Sept. 24: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market runs weekly on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 206 S. Main Street in Deerfield. Area vendors of produce, baked goods, crafts and other products will be present.
Sunday, Sept. 25: Deerfield Apple Fest
Bittersweet Blessings Farm, 4509 Highway 73, will host Apple Fest on Sept. 25 starting at 8 a.m. This event is all things apple. Participants can check out more than 200 vendors, live music, a magician, axe throwing, a blacksmith and kids activities. The event also includes the Wisconsin Apple Pie Championship, a statewide pie competition with judging taking place after 10 a.m. For more information on Apple Fest, see next week’s edition of the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent.