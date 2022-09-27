The Cambridge Winery will hold a vendor fair on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 700 Kenseth Way with more than 60 vendors and free admission for shoppers.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Spooktacular
The Cambridge Community Activities Program and CD Players Theater are hosting a Halloween Spooktacular event on Oct. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road. Event includes a hayride, a haunted walk, a mini pumpkin patch, face painting, games and more. Hayrides run 4:30-6:30 p.m. Those who preregister will be able to choose and decorate a mini pumpkin. Costumes encouraged.
Saturday, Oct. 8: Fall Festival
Cambridge Farm 2 School will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at 9 a.m. at Westside Park, 300 W. Water Street. The event will include a 5K run/kid’s run, a chili cook-off, visits with FFA animals, pumpkin painting, an arts tent, live music and concessions.
Deerfield
Saturday, Oct. 1: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market runs weekly on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 206 S. Main Street in Deerfield. Area vendors of produce, baked goods, crafts and other products will be present.
Saturday, Oct. 1: National Solar Tour Celebration
The Couillard Solar Foundation is hosting the 2022 National Solar Tour on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Fall Dinner
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, is hosting a carryout fall dinner on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families can pick up a dinner that includes turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, scalloped corn, coleslaw, cranberries, rolls, butter, and pie. Pre-order online by Friday, Sept. 16. Meals cost $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, and free for ages 3 and under.
Saturday, Oct. 8: Crafting Day
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran is holding its monthly craft day on Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3494 Oak Park Road. Bring your crafts for a quiet place to work on projects.
Saturday, Oct. 8: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market runs weekly on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 206 S. Main Street in Deerfield. Area vendors of produce, baked goods, crafts and other products will be present.