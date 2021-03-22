Isaac Cole, 17, son of Mike and Becky Cole, Milton, has earned the Eagle Scout Award, Boy Scouts of America’s highest advancement award.
A junior at Milton High School, Cole chose improving a trail at Janesville Schools Outdoor Labs (JSOL), as his Eagle Scout service project.
He is a member of Troop 417, sponsored by Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church in Milton.
With the improved dirt trail, students no longer have to walk on the road and the effects of erosion are less. What was there before was an informal trail made by students and deer.
To improve the trail, Cole, with the help of several other volunteers, used various tools including hand saws, pick-mattocks and tamping rods.
The actual trail building was started and finished in one day (Sept. 26). Isaac said that’s thanks to the number of people who showed up to help. At one point, he said volunteers outnumbered the tools available – and JSOL brought a tool trailer.
“The show of support has been great for not just Isaac’s Eagle project, but a lot of service projects that have been going on in the past year,” said Mike, who as a volunteer, provides administrative support for the Indian Trails District.
Cole said he’s thankful to be involved in Scouting.
“I am very thankful that my parents got me into Cub Scouting,” he said.
Mike remembers Cole being in first grade when he first started. Now, Mike said Cub Scouts can start in kindergarten.
Isaac has 27 merit badges and plans to stay in Scouting through Order of the Arrow (Scouting’s national camping honor society), and continue camping and helping with National Youth Leadership Training, among other things.
Being an Eagle Scout is important, Cole said “because it’s cool to have a badge, it’s commitment to cheerful service to others, and it represents the Scouting path I and many before me have taken.”
“It is really cool and an honor to get my Eagle on the same day as the first girl Eagle in our Scouting district,” he added.
Mike also achieved the Eagle Scout Award when he was a teen and said his sister would tag along on Scouting trips. He commented, “It’s wonderful that females have been able to be recognized for their efforts that many of them had been doing all along. It’s long overdue.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.