Republican candidate for the 43rd Assembly Beth Drew announces endorsement from Republican Congressman Bryan Steil.
“Beth is a living example of the hard work and dedication that makes our community a great place to live, work and play. She is a small business owner, public servant and active member of the Milton community on the town board and fire commission. She is the leader that we need for the 43rd in Madison to keep moving Wisconsin Forward” said Steil.
Drew, in turn, said: “It is a true honor to have the support of Congressman Bryan Steil. The 1st Congressional District is blessed to have him. He is a leader this country needs.”
The 43rd Assembly District contains portions of Rock, Walworth, Dane and Jefferson counties including Whitewater, Milton, Edgerton, Footville, part of Oregon and surrounding towns.
