State Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, has the support of environmental groups.

Vruwink, who is seeking to represent the 43rd Assembly District for a third term, announced in a news release Monday he has the support of the Sierra Club, Clean Wisconsin Action Fund and Wisconsin Conservation Voters.

He said it is an honor to be recognized by these groups and it has been a pleasure working with them on issues relating to climate change, clean air and water, renewable energy and protecting recreational opportunities.

“Protecting our environment and natural resources is not only good for recreation and our economy today, it is the right thing to do for the next generation tomorrow,” he said.

Vruwink will face Republican Beth Drew of Milton in the November election.

The 43rd Assembly District represents parts of Rock, Walworth, Jefferson, and Dane counties, and includes the communities of Whitewater, Milton, Edgerton, Footville, part of the Village of Oregon, and 15 surrounding townships.

