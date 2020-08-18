State Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, has the support of environmental groups.
Vruwink, who is seeking to represent the 43rd Assembly District for a third term, announced in a news release Monday he has the support of the Sierra Club, Clean Wisconsin Action Fund and Wisconsin Conservation Voters.
He said it is an honor to be recognized by these groups and it has been a pleasure working with them on issues relating to climate change, clean air and water, renewable energy and protecting recreational opportunities.
“Protecting our environment and natural resources is not only good for recreation and our economy today, it is the right thing to do for the next generation tomorrow,” he said.
Vruwink will face Republican Beth Drew of Milton in the November election.
The 43rd Assembly District represents parts of Rock, Walworth, Jefferson, and Dane counties, and includes the communities of Whitewater, Milton, Edgerton, Footville, part of the Village of Oregon, and 15 surrounding townships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.