On Tuesday a representative of the Wisconsin Policy Forum at Milton City Hall presented its evaluation of the city of Milton’s fire and EMS options.
Wisconsin Policy Forum evaluated: a standalone fire department (city of Milton only), the cities of Milton and Janesville fire departments merging, and a regional fire department merger. Financial estimates provided are considered high-level estimates.
Analysis showed:
• Overall, the standalone model, while retaining the independence of the Milton fire department, is the costliest for city of Milton taxpayers ($2.15 million for initial capital outlay, $236,000 for capital annually and $1.355 million for operating budget). Due to projected increases in Janesville pay rates, however, that advantage may narrow in the longer term. In terms of service levels, fire and EMS response likely would be improved.
• The better option for the city of Milton and its surrounding towns is to consider jointly merging with the Janesville Fire Department. Such a merger would boost staffing for the entire region and potentially reduce expenses for all parties compared to the cost of going it alone. On an annual basis, including both capital and operating costs, the total net contractual charge for the Janesville merger option provided by Janesville officials is about $1.188 million This scenario also would provide a financial and service level benefit for the City of Janesville.
• For the city of Milton, by far the least costly approach, 47% share of the total cost is $157,000 less than the other merger option and $303,000 less than the standalone option. Achieving the larger (regional) consolidation would require buy-in of the town of Milton and other townships (Harmony, Lima, Johnstown). This option would require substantial negotiations on the part of all parties – including Janesville – to determine contractual charges, cost allocation formulas, and funding of apparatus and other equipment.
• Wisconsin Policy Forum recommends such negotiations commence immediately. The group’s work in other parts of Wisconsin has shown that many fire departments that rely on part-time staffing are struggling, and that opportunities to create regional service models with full-time staffing are becoming increasingly attractive for those communities despite a loss of local control.
The analysis did not attempt to sort out ownership and future disposition of capital assets, did not consider station upgrades and did not consider impacts of new union contracts or pay scales.
Lukas on Tuesday said he appreciated the report.
When the city and town of Milton started with shared services with Janesville in 2017, he said he worried that people would think all the fire department’s problems were solved.
Call volumes are high and the resources of both fire departments are stretched, he said.
Lukas said he supports full-time personnel in the station, as many as possible.
“I would like to see some good discussion,” he said. “I would really like to see the town and the city come back together and even get some of the fire departments that are involved in some discussion and let’s talk about this, let’s see where we can go.
“I think one of the points that the report’s trying to drive home is that communities need to work together and help each other out. If two can do it, why not three, why not four. Let’s everybody take a deep breath, let’s really look hard at this. Let’s everybody sit back down at the table. Maybe it won’t work out. Maybe people want different things and that’s fine. But I think we started out moving in a good direction and kind of broke apart. I would really like to see everybody sit back down at the table and move forward. At least just have another conversation.”
Milton Mayor Anissa Welch said, “We are willing, we continually are open to new ideas, new suggestions, any meetings. I think if we wanted to throw in the towel, we would have given our notice to dissolve the agreement with the town of Milton on June 30. I think they would have done the same thing for us. That did not happen. I don’t think anybody from the city has closed any doors on anything.”
Milton City Administrator Al Hulick addressed next steps.
“How do we determine the best option (consolidate or standalone)?” he said. “That’s going to be the most difficult part of this conversation. How do we make that determination? Do we discuss pros and cons. Are there alternatives within the options?”
Communitywide conversation needs to take place, he said.
“We need to choose a preferred model – and we need to do that sooner rather than later,” he said. “We kicked around with it at the fire commission level for 9 months, votes were taken and then it all came undone. We can’t afford to do that again. We have to choose a model. Time is ticking.”
Janesville shared services ends at the end of this year, he emphasized.
“We have to figure out what 2022 will look like,” he said.
In about three months, he said the city needs to prepare a budget.
Janesville has offered to provide service to Milton on Jan. 1, but Hulick said the funding to do that won’t be there without passing a referendum.