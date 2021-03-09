School District of Milton sign
Candidates who are running for school board in the Milton School District this  April have been invited to attend a virtual forum.

The event hosted by the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

All candidates running in the Milton School District include: David Holterman, Leslie Hubert, Jennifer Johns, Joe Martin, Sherri Shaw and Jay Williams.

The forum will stream on the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfoMprAhgOBSpuMs9NrIZaw.

Candidates will each be given the opportunity to introduce themselves to the community and be asked five questions by the moderator.

For more information on the forum, visit MACC’s website at visitmilton.com or Facebook page.

