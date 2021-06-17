The town of Milton, which shares ownership of the Milton Fire Department with the city of Milton, continues to look at the possibility of joining the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
Meanwhile, the city of Milton is looking at complete consolidation/contracting with the city of Janesville for fire/EMS services or establishing a city of Milton stand-alone fire department. The city is waiting to hear from the Wisconsin Policy Forum by July 1 on the analysis of its options.
Contracted towns of the Milton Fire Department: Lima, Johnstown, Harmony also have decisions to make about fire/EMS service.
In a special meeting Thursday at Milton Town Hall, the Milton Town Board was presented with a draft petition in which the town of Milton asks the Edgerton Fire Protection District Board to allow the town to join the district. Also presented was the idea that the contracted towns (some had representatives at the meeting) present the draft petition to their town boards.
Milton Town Attorney Michael Oellerich said he and Milton Town Board Chairman Bryan Meyer worked on an initial petition and presented it to Edgerton Fire Chief Randall Pickering, who then asked members of the fire protection district for thoughts.
Oellerich said the petition basically says, “We’re comfortable with the current operating agreement that you have and we’re going to join as another municipality to the district. We’re not coming into the fire district trying to make significant changes.”
Current members of the Edgerton fire district include the city of Edgerton and the towns of Fulton, Porter, Albion and Sumner. For at least the first several years, he said the current municipalities in the district would have a separate budget from the four, or however many, joining municipalities.
“If we didn’t do that at the outset, the five current municipalities would in essence be funding a portion of the four municipalities that are joining,” Oellerich said.
Pickering said no one would be subsidizing anyone else.
“The model we’re working on really does sort of firewall those two sides independently until we can get them in sync,” he said.
Edgerton fire district revenue is 50% tax levy, 50% revenue from services delivered, he said while the Milton Fire Department is 80% levy, 20% revenue from services.
Pickering said the overall intention is to model the current Milton Fire Department agreement, which is based on equalized value and what percent of the municipality is covered by the department.
Once a municipality joins the district, it can have one voting board member. Everyone has one vote, except the city of Edgerton, which has two.
The towns that join the Edgerton fire district will need to come up with an agreement relating to their funding portion of a new fire station in the town of Milton and possibly transition services for fire/EMS.
There will need to be additional, hopefully one, comprehensive agreement, between Harmony, Johnstown, Lima and Milton to just make sure everything’s covered and the cooperation is there for the four towns, Oellerich said.
Oellerich noted he represents all four towns, but if they disagree with one another, he will not represent any of them in this matter.
If all towns approve a petition in July, he said, “we can send them uniformly to the fire district board.”
“This is all preliminary,” Pickering emphasized, adding, “We don’t want to make assumptions of what any of the four municipalities would like to do. But we’ve also tried to keep our board apprised of what they may be seeing.”
Pickering said however many municipalities come forward, the board would like to see them come forward as a group. An intergovernmental agreement will go a long way to settling down any concerns that the current district has about the intent of however many municipalities are petitioning for membership.
He said the town of Koshkonong has expressed interest in being a contracted town, not having a vote, due to small area of coverage.
Oellerich said, “What I’m hoping to put in front of each town, Lima, Milton, Harmony and Johnstown, is a petition that already going in at least has the chief’s stamp of approval.”
If interested, each board would then need to give approval.
“By no means is this a final document,” Oellerich said. “The intent is that hopefully we could have a draft to be put on each of the town board’s July agendas, for review for them prior to that time, potential passage at that time, and present it to the (fire) district board so they can review it potentially at their August meeting.”
While the document presented Thursday is a working document, Meyer said, “We hope it is pretty close to what we need to have it say.”