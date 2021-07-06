When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Or in the case of Milton Area Chamber of Commerce and their popular annual Chicken BBQ, you trade chicken for pork. Why are they serving pork this year rather than chicken?
“There’s going to be a chicken shortage,” says Dani Stivarius, Executive Director of the Chamber. She explains that the shortage is due to a cyber hack experienced by the chicken supplier. “So we figured it out and are doing Porkfest instead.” While the star of the show will be pork chops, the remaining details for the event remain basically the same. It will be held at North Goodrich Park beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 15 and held in conjunction with the Milton House’s annual Arts & Crafts on the Lawn Art Fair. As usual, visitors will have two options but this year, it’s either a pork chop dinner or shredded pork.
Adding to the fun this year will be recognition of Theron Dosch for his 25 years of service behind the grill. “We’ll honor him with a video,” said Stivarius. “He’s my head cook.” The video will include clips from past BBQs and bring back plenty memories.
Serving around 1,400 dinners each year, putting on the event is no small feat. With this year’s sudden change from chicken to pork, extra planning was involved and included meeting with people who run Janesville’s Pork Fest for tips on making this event run smoothly. Working with a supplier from Piggly Wiggly to figure out costs is another task handled by Chamber volunteers.
Music will be provided by “Kickin’ it with Kev” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meals will be served until the pork runs out.
If weather is an issue, the rain date is the following Sunday. “But,” said Stivarius, “we’ve never been rained out before.” For an event that began in 1961, that’s an impressive record.
As always, the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce summer BBQ is a family-friendly and community-oriented event. Stivarius would like to stress that not only is it still on after being canceled last year, but it is in-person as well. With the Art Fair across the street, there is plenty to do and it’s a great way to spend a day. Stivarius’ goal for the day is simple: she hopes people will come out and celebrate once again.